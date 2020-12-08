Update: Bessemer police have identified suspect in Nov. 11 Homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Lt. Clemons with Bessemer Police Department confirmed an update from its homicide investigation.
Clemons said Bessemer PD is searching for a man names Johnathan Mason. He has a murder warrant for the November 11 killing of Danny Ray Jones which occurred in the 900 block of Sharon Drive. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
The deadly shooting happened around 3:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sharon Drive.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man that had been shot to death. The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Danny Ray Jones.
This was Bessemer’s 17th homicide for 2020.
