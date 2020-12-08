UAB Chief Nursing Officer: Nurses exhausted amid caring for COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is treating another record number of COVID-19 patients Tuesday with 140 in hospital. The increasing patient load is taking a toll on nurses at hospitals across Alabama.
A top nursing supervisor spoke Tuesday about what nurses there are dealing with combating a growing workload.
UAB Chief Nursing Officer Teri Poe gave an update on just how nurses are doing at the hospital as COVID numbers continue to go up and many don’t expect them to come down anytime soon.
UAB nurses were challenged in late July and August with a surge of coronavirus patients. Now those numbers are going even higher than during the summer.
“We are tired. The nurses are tired. Here at UAB, we are seeing a lot of nurses who are out who are quarantined themselves or a lot have COVID,” Poe said.
Staffing adds to the problem. More nurses are needed to help treat COVID patients who at times are not allowed to be with family members.
“My nurses are required to be the family member and communication to the real family to do a lot of extra work and keep them updated,” Poe said.
Nurses are facing long emotional hours with COVID patients. They are separated from their own families with Christmas approaching. While community encouragement with cards is appreciated, the promise of a vaccine soon is only adding to their hope the end could be in sight.
Poe said as soon as next week, they could see more help with staffing.
“They are working a lot of extra hours. They are fatigued. It’s hard. The hours of care to take care of COVID patients has increased,” Poe said.
UAB has hired 115 travel nurses to help shoulder the load. The School of Nursing is helping out with 50 faculty members and more nursing students. Retired nurses are also being brought on board.
“Having a team come in to help with support, help us turn patients, help us bathe patients or even take vital signs, if they are perfectly capable to, does provide relief for nurses at the bedside, does provide relief for working so many hours,” Poe said.
The extra help also ensures mistakes are not made by these overworked healthcare providers. What we don’t want to see are nurses so exhausted, they fail to wash their hands or fail those things we know are important,” Poe said.
Poe said early in the pandemic, some of their nurses left to make more money as travel nurses. That’s less of an issue now. She said if they can get maybe 100 additional nurses, they might be able to give some of their staff some time off for the holidays. But right now, it looks like all hands on deck.
