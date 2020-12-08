Northport city leaders record COVID-19 public service announcements

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport city leaders took their message about the dangers of coronavirus and personal responsibility directly to the people Tuesday. They now hope people will pay attention.
Northport’s mayor and others participated in a social media public service announcement in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus there.
Mayor Bobby Herndon and city councilwoman Christy Bobo spoke directly to Northport residents. They held a Facebook Live session inside city hall about more COVID-19 cases in the city. The police and fire chiefs joined them. They reminded people that they’re responsible for their personal health and safety.
Mayor Herndon wanted people to think about that as they consider gathering for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. He also encouraged them to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Councilwoman Bobo explained why fighting coronavirus is personal to her now.
“We’ve had seven people in my family who have had COVID. While some have recovered from it, some of them it’s taken a few days and others it’s taken almost two months. So, it’s just hitting home we need to be vigilant about how careful we are right now,” Bobo said.
We also learned Tuesday that one Northport police officer has tested positive for coronavirus. Mayor Herndon previously said that 15 of the nearly 25 employees who are in quarantine because of COVID-19 are from the fire department.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.