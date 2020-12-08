North Birmingham food giveaway highlights food insecurity issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 million Americans are facing food insecurity according to Feeding America, and that number is climbing.
A Birmingham church handed out fresh produce to those in need Tuesday.
Food insecurity and poor nutrition go hand in hand, and the thousands of people who are struggling to put food on the table need help.
“We’re trying to do what we can during the time of this pandemic,” said Reverend Harold Bass.
Rev. Bass and Councilman William Parker organized the produce drive Tuesday in north Birmingham.
“My daughter has cerebral palsy, my son John Hunter has Autism,” said Tateaka Lewis, a resident.
Lewis, a struggling mother, was first in line out of more than 100 cars.
“It’s affected me a whole lot because I have lost several people in my family,” she said.
Her losses, just some of many among those in line at Olivet Baptist Church.
“We have a death angel in our city, it is moving and we cannot see it, that is launching an attack,” said Rev. Bass.
Rev. Bass didn’t just hand out produce, he doled out advice.
“Make sure you wash your hands, make sure you keep your face mask on,” Bass told people.
Every box loaded into a car, a delivery of compassion and a reminder.
“We call each other and tell each other we love them,” Lewis said.
Council president Parker vowed to keep organizing food drives.
“We have to make sure we take care of everyone, and we are our brother’s keeper,” said Parker.
They encourage people to donate to local food banks and churches if you’re able to lend a hand.
