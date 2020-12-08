Is Gus Malzahn back on the hot seat?

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a disappointing season for Auburn fans. Auburn is 5-4 and will close out the regular season this Saturday at Mississippi State. Head Coach Gus Malzahn says this game is a “must win” for the Tigers.
Auburn is coming off back-to-back losses to top-five teams, but the Tigers are hungry to finish the season out with a win for the seniors.
Auburn has won three of the last four against Mississippi State, but another loss would add to what some call a disappointing resume this season. Malzahn’s job security is one of the most consistent storylines in the SEC and some fans are calling him out to be fired after an embarrassing loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl and then to Texas A&M.
Malzahn addressed the hot-seat talk Tuesday morning.
“I’ve got a job that expects to win championships, and I do, too. In the years that you’re not in the mix, that’s just part of it. I’m blessed to be here and I’m excited for not only this game, but next year, too,” said Malzahn.
Auburn and Mississippi State kickoff Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.