Former Limestone County Judge sentenced to prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Limestone County District Judge was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Douglas Patterson pleaded guilty to three felony charges back in October.
Tuesday, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison followed by 6 years on probation.
Patterson is convicted of using his office for personal gain, financial exploitation, and theft.
He stole more than $95,000 from a juvenile fund and a disabled marine veteran.
Attorney General Steve Marshall is urged the judge to throw the book at Patterson and make an example of him by giving a harsh prison sentence.
A fellow Limestone county judge Robert Baker agrees.
Baker wrote a letter mentioning Patterson’s lack of remorse and how he finds it inconceivable that a fellow judge would inflict such damage on public trust.
“The circumstances and timing of Patterson’s guilty plea were hardly the result of a moral epiphany, but rather his attempt to avoid trial which would have detailed his crimes and exposed other embarrassing details that he did not want made public,” Baker said in the letter.
