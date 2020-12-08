FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very cold start to the day. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 20s this morning. One big reason why temperatures are so cold is thanks to the light winds and clear conditions in place. With light winds, the wind chill is not a factor for most of us. Make sure you grab the coat and wear layers to stay warm during the morning hours. AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing all of the Southeast dry with a clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds possible during the day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 40s by 9-10 AM. We should see high temperatures climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 40s by 5 PM.