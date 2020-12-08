FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very cold start to the day. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 20s this morning. One big reason why temperatures are so cold is thanks to the light winds and clear conditions in place. With light winds, the wind chill is not a factor for most of us. Make sure you grab the coat and wear layers to stay warm during the morning hours. AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing all of the Southeast dry with a clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds possible during the day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 40s by 9-10 AM. We should see high temperatures climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 40s by 5 PM.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tonight: Latest models are showing temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s tonight with a mostly clear sky. I can’t rule out the potential for a few spots dropping into the upper 20s for parts of northeast Alabama tomorrow morning. After tomorrow, I doubt we’ll see any freezing temperatures thanks to southerly flow bringing in warmer temperatures.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of warmer air over the next several days. Winds will begin to come from the south-southwest starting tomorrow. With southerly flow, temperatures are forecast to climb above average. High temperatures could approach the lower 60s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 40s starting Thursday morning and continuing into Friday morning. We could see high temperatures in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Areas south and west of Birmingham could see highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy the quiet and warmer weather for the next couple of days. It’ll be great weather to get some outdoor errands and yard work out of the way.
First Alert for Rain Saturday: We will be watching a strong cold front that will likely move into Central Alabama Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. We are introducing a 60% chance for scattered showers Saturday. I can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm at this point, but I’m not expecting any severe weather due to limited instability. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 60s Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky.
Early Next Week: Models are showing some disagreement regarding potential rain chances for early next week. The GFS model clears us out Sunday giving us some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. The latest run from the European model stalls the system keeping us mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for showers. I’ll introduce a small chance for rain Sunday, but confidence on this forecast is low. I’m currently leaning with a mostly dry and cool Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. We should be able to get a better idea on how this system will evolve over the next couple of days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
