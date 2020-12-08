Decades of research led to quick development of COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health experts say a coronavirus vaccine could be in Alabama by next week. And the short length of the development has been nearly unprecedented.
We’re told the quick development of the COVID-19 vaccine is a reflection of decades of research.
“For the last 20 years since the original SARS back in 2003 with studies of coronavirus. Understanding its structure and where a vaccine might be targeted. What part of the virus is the key one?” Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease expert at UAB said.
UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says when the structure of the coronavirus was released in January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and director of the NIH, got his team together and went after a spike protein.
“On the second day, they designed the candidate vaccine that has turned into the Moderna vaccine. Two days. That all happened because we had knowledge built up over decades,” Saag said.
Saag says both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are using messenger RNA or mRNA - a new technology - to protect against infectious diseases. The mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make protein, which triggers an immune response in our bodies.
“Then they develop an immune response without ever having to be infected. The safety of this is sort of underscored by the fact that we’re not giving coronavirus itself. We’re just giving a small little fragment of that mRNA and it’s working,” Saag said.
According to the CDC, future mRNA vaccine technology could be used to provide protection for multiple diseases. It’s also being used in cancer research.
