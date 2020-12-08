Deadly shooting at Talladega Co. gas station under investigation

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Munford gas station that killed a 26-year-old man.
The shooting happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Munford Exxon on Highway 21.
The victim has been identified as Corneil Dontavious James of Talladega. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a 2017 Chevy Cruz in the parking lot.
James was taken to Citizens ER where he died. Authorities located a black Jeep at Westgate Apartments that could be involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121.
