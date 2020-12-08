Deadly shooting at Talladega Co. gas station under investigation

The victim (pictured here) has been identified as Corneil Dontavious James of Talladega. (Source: Talladega Co. Sheriff''s Office)
By WBRC Staff | December 8, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 9:45 AM

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Munford gas station that killed a 26-year-old man.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Munford Exxon on Highway 21.

The victim has been identified as Corneil Dontavious James of Talladega. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a 2017 Chevy Cruz in the parking lot.

James was taken to Citizens ER where he died. Authorities located a black Jeep at Westgate Apartments that could be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121.

