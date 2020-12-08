Christmas break extended one week for Shelby County students

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools are implementing a January Term Week and extending Christmas break by one week.
The Jan Term at the start of the second semester will delay the return of students and staff to school campuses after the holiday break.
Employees, who were previously expected to return for the second semester on January 4, 2021 will now return on January 11.
Students, who would have returned on January 5, will now report to school on January 12.
Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Education, said the decision is being made with the health and safety of students and staff in mind.
“The extended time out of buildings will allow for a longer quarantine period for anyone who might contract the coronavirus around the Christmas holiday,” Dr. Brooks said. “We are concerned that positive cases will manifest before returning to school. By allowing additional time, we hope to reduce the chance of further spread.”
Due to the required instructional days/hours, students will be expected to complete academic assignments for Jan Term remotely via Google Classroom or Schoology. Leaders said there will be no in-person instruction during that week, however, teachers will respond to email for assistance at scheduled times.
