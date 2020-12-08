Birmingham police investigates 100th homicide of 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on a shooting in Ensley.
Officers from West Precinct responded to a call on 2803 21st Street Ensley of a person shot on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 6:49 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Birmingham police say shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
This is Birmingham’s 100th homicide this year.
There is limited information available in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody, nor have detectives established a motive.
This is an ongoing investigation.
