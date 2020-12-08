Birmingham police continue to look for clues after man’s disappearance from club in 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help in a missing person’s case from 2019.
Ramondus Jaterun Robinson was last seen by his father on May 22, 2019 around 11:30 p.m at a club called “The Money Spot” on 6th Ave. N in Smithfield.
It is believed Robinson left the location around 4:00 a.m. on May 23, 2020 with two unknown men.
Robinson’s burned 2014 Nissan Altima was found at Vulcan Industries. Law Enforcement conducted a search in that area, however the attempts to find Robinson were unsuccessful.
He is 5′ 8″ tall and 188 pounds.
Robinson was wearing ash washed speckled blue jeans, gray and white Jordan shoes and a greenish gray shirt. He also wore a black ball cap and eye glasses with a wooden frame.
Anyone who has information about where Robinson is, please contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
