Alternative to canceled Christmas parade planned for Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus concerns forced the cancellation of this year’s annual Christmas parade in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority moved quickly to come up with a replacement plan.
They are now hosting a drive-in movie event at Jaycee Park in Alberta this week instead.
PARA thought about hosting a reverse parade where floats would be stationary and people could drive past them in cars. When participation for that fell short of expectations, organizers came up with this new idea that’s called Holly Jolly in the Park. PARA employees will direct people where they can park their cars for a drive-in movie in the park. Folks will be able to watch the latest version of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” for free.
“This is a place you’ll be able to come and easily socially distance. And if you’re from my generation, it was common every weekend for the drive-in theaters and this is basically what this will be like,” according to Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner, whose district includes Jaycee Park.
This will be the second movie in a PARA park that’s happened since Halloween. Holly Jolly in the Park is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Tuscaloosa’s Jaycee Park.
