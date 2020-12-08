Alternative to canceled Christmas parade planned for Tuscaloosa

PARA thought about hosting a reverse parade where floats would be stationary and people could drive past them in cars. When participation for that fell short of expectations, organizers came up with this new idea that’s called Holly Jolly in the Park. PARA employees will direct people where they can park their cars for a drive-in movie in the park. Folks will be able to watch the latest version of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” for free.