20-year-old woman killed by falling utility pole after car accident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A tragic accident in Cullman County killed a 20-year-old woman early Saturday morning.
Chloe Camille Williams, of Vestavia Hills, was killed when she was hit by a utility pole.
Alabama State Troopers said Williams was initially involved in a single-vehicle crash around 5:40 a.m. on Alabama 157 near County Road 1199 at the nine mile marker in the West Point Community. Her car struck the utility pole, damaging the supporting guide wire. As a result, troopers said the powerline the utility was supporting dropped across the roadway.
Troopers said Williams then exited her vehicle after the crash and was standing near the shoulder of the roadway when a second car struck the powerline, breaking the utility pole.
The broken pole fell and struck Williams. She died at the scene.
Troopers are requesting anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency-Decatur Post at (256) 353-0631. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
