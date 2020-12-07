Woman, unborn child killed in Center Point crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash in Center Point Saturday.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Mylisha Emori Allen. She was from Birmingham.
Allen was taken to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where she and her unborn child passed away.
She was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east in the 200 block of 25th Avenue NE. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the road in a curve, causing the vehicle to rollover multiple times and catch fire.
The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
