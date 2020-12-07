Woman recovering from COVID-19 says media is hyping the virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the past several months we’ve been reporting on the seriousness of COVID-19, calling on the expertise of doctors and other health care experts.
But some believe the virus, while serious, is being hyped by the media.
Jennifer Courtney said she has never disputed the realness of COVID-19.
In fact, she’s still recovering from the virus right now. And while she does believe the virus is serious, she believes the media is blowing it out of proportion.
Courtney started feeling a little under the weather the Saturday before Thanksgiving during a camping trip with her family.
She took some medicine thinking it was just her allergies flaring up. But when her symptoms didn’t improve, she called her doctor.
“And within 30 minutes it seemed like of calling my doctor, I was frantically cleaning my camper because my husband was like, ‘Let’s go home. You don’t feel good.’ I lost my sense of smell,” Courtney explained.
“I would cough at nighttime, but it wasn’t super bad. But my lungs, for maybe a day and a half, felt heavy,” she said.
Weeks later, Courtney’s sense of smell still hasn’t returned. And despite experiencing the virus for herself, she believes the media is hyping it up.
“I do get that people are dying from this virus, but I don’t know if there’s enough research yet done by the medical professionals or whoever does this to say these people actually died from COVID or was it something else,” Courtney said.
Thousands of Americans are hospitalized daily and more than 280,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.
Doctors say that’s not hyperbole.
“We’re talking about people’s lives,” said Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson. “We’re talking about life and death and the other impacts beyond that, just the strain on our health care system, the strain on our businesses, the impact this has on our whole society when you have more and more people out sick with this illness. Even if they do survive, the impact is tremendous.”
Dr. Wilson added most people who get this virus do OK with it, but there are still many people who have lost loved ones or are suffering long-term effects from the virus. He says it’s important that we stick to the facts when discussing COVID-19.
