Tuscaloosa closes some city-owned buildings to the public due to coronavirus

City Hall will be closed to the public effective 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 until Jan. 4, 2021. Any necessary transactions can be conducted online, over the phone, through the mail, or through an on-site drop box located in the City Hall drive-through. The drop box on the top floor of the IMF parking deck can be used for business related to Revenue, Planning, and Building and Inspections. In-person water payments must be made on the 1st floor City Hall drive-through.