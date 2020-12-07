Tuscaloosa PD investigating 3 unrelated weekend shootings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police responded to three unrelated shootings over the weekend and have made one arrest.
A 26-year-old man is in custody for a Sunday morning double shooting at Crescent East Apartments, which is in the 4900 block of Second Street East.
Police say Rakeem Okee Bell is charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting 23- and 26-year-old family members after a fight over money.
Bell remains in Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $100,000 bail.
Police say a 19-year-old woman reported a vehicle being shot into on Friday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at Hay Court on 21st Street.
Officers found more than a dozen shell casings in the road and saw damage to the vehicle. Three children, ages 8, 6 and 1, were in the vehicle with the driver at the time of the shooting.
The third shooting happened Sunday at 11:21 p.m. at University Manor in the 400 block of 29th Street. Police say a 29-year-old man was sitting on his couch with one of his children when he heard gunfire. The man, his wife and their four children, ages 2, 3, 5, and 6, took cover on the living room floor.
The 29-year-old man was shot and hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the Hay Court or University Manor shootings at this time.
