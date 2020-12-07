ADPH: Thanksgiving gatherings starting to impact COVID cases and hospitalizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are expecting another week of increased COVID cases and hospitalizations.
It’s expected the state will continue to see more positive cases this week that will lead to even more hospitalizations, and then unfortunately, a jump in death numbers.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says he believes the state is just beginning to see a jump in COVID-19 numbers because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We need people to stay home or wear a mask if you can’t stay home. We don’t have any other way to stop this right now, unless people take responsibility for their own behavior,” Harris said
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said people are doing the right thing in public, but the increased spread of the infectious disease is coming from private gatherings.
“In people’s private lives and private activity, I think that is where we are having a problem and mandates are not going to work,” Wilson said.
Both men are urging the public to do the right things - mainly stay away from crowds and wear masks.
“Looks like those numbers will continue to rise while the hospitals are under stress with limited staff and that is going to translate to more deaths,” Wilson said.
Dr. Harris said it comes down to personal responsibility and not personal rights.
“We need people to do the right thing. You don’t have the right to make people sick and put them in the hospital. You don’t have the right to do that,” Harris said.
Dr. Harris said he expects Governor Ivey to make an announcement on the extension of the face mask order before the end of the week.
Harris and Wilson said it’s up the public to help stop the spread of the disease since there are no restrictions on businesses.
