2020 Stocking Drive for the Shelby County Foster Association

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of foster children in Shelby County will get a stocking hung with care this Christmas thanks to donations and work through The Women’s Business Council (facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber).
Stockings were delivered Monday as part of the 2020 “Stocking Drive” benefitting The Shelby County Foster Association.
The WBC had 17 women participate, totaling 45 plus full stockings for The Shelby County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (SCFA), whose mission is to strengthen foster families through locally focused advocacy; training, education, publications, and networking among foster parents in partnership with the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and other associated entities.
Aimee Barnes, 2020 WBC Chair, shared “In addition to connecting women in our area, we seek to inspire our members in a variety of channels. For example, learning how to balance mental health and personal health with our professions for optimum efficiency; inspiring young women early in their careers and local community needs.”
The Women’s Business Council (WBC), facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber, is preparing to enter its third year.
If you would like to participate in WBC meetings, please contact Pari Barzegari, Director of Community and Career Development with The Shelby County Chamber, at pari@shelbychamber.org.
