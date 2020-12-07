St. Clair Co. Keeping Schools Open plan

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard announced a new plan to keep traditional school open for students.
Howard said he met with School Board Members Monday morning to implement a Keeping Schools Open Plan. In this plan, leaders outline 6 stages to keep traditional school open for students.
Howard said stages will be determined by community and not systemwide.
Howard said, “Our schools continue to be safe because we sanitize regularly. However, quarantine cases are rising causing staffing concerns in some of our communities. Please continue to wear masks, social distance, and refrain from gathering in groups. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times. Our goal is to keep our schools open; however, we must be safe in doing so.”
