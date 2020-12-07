Skywatchers will have a lot to see this month, like the upcoming Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend and typically you can see up to 50 meteors or even up to 150 meteors per hour.
The peak night is Sunday evening through dawn on Monday but you still will be able to see plenty of meteors this week as we approach the peak. As of now, we are forecasting mostly clear skies on Sunday night.
The moon will set during the late afternoon hours which means it will be easier to see the meteors. The key is to find a dark spot away from city lights and the best time of night to watch for Geminid meteors is around 2 a.m., when the shower’s radiant point is high in the sky.
The meteors radiate near the bright star in Castor in the constellation Gemini.
If you are not one to stay up late, you can watch for meteors during the evening hours. The meteors will be few and far between but you might get lucky and catch an earth grazer which is a slow moving and long lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky.
Also on any December evening find the constellation Orion the Hunter, and you should see the Milky Way behind it.
What else can you see in the night sky? Saturn and Jupiter are getting closer and have been visible nightly in the western sky and they’ll be only .1 degrees apart on December 21 when this once in 20 year conjunction occurs.
Don’t miss the crescent Moon and the planets close together on December 16 and 17, too.
