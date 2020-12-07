Salvation army needs bell ringers this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 is cutting the number of volunteers available to ring the bell and collect donations for the Salvation Army this holiday season.
The Red Kettle Campaign is one of their largest fundraising efforts, and right now, the kettle income is down about 15 percent.
That’s largely because the Salvation Army doesn’t have enough volunteers to work at different Red Kettle locations.
Volunteers will be given PPE to ring the at the kettle, which is also sanitized throughout shifts.
The lack of volunteers comes at a time when the need is the greatest.
“A lot of people that you normally wouldn’t see at the Salvation Army line asking for help, but they’ve been laid off, or they haven’t had a check in multiple weeks,” said Major Charles Powell with the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “They need food. They need help. ‘How am I going to pay my rent this month, or my utilities?’ We’re seeing a lot people that we don’t normally see in volumes we don’t normally see.
If you want to volunteer or if you would like to donate, click here.
And there’s now a contactless way to give at the Salvation Army. Each red kettle will have a QRL code, so you can scan that on your phone and donate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.