Publix running low on flu vaccines for younger people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re still trying to get a flu shot it may be a little harder to find one depending on where you’re going.
Some pharmacy doctors are reporting they’re running low or are out of certain types of flu vaccines.
WBRC reached out to Publix corporate representatives to confirm local pharmacies in the Birmingham area were out of the flu vaccines for people under 65.
In a statement released via twitter, the company stated:
“We entered the 2020 flu season with more vaccines than ever before in anticipation of the increased demand due to the coronavirus. Given the extent of demand, we have a limited supply of the vaccine for customers under the age of 65. Despite efforts by our pharmacy team, we are unable to obtain additional doses because manufacturers are no longer making or distributing this season’s vaccines. We understand this is not the response you were hoping for. 2020 has been an unparalleled year at every front, and we’ve worked diligently to meet the needs of our customers. We apologize for not being able to offer better news.”
But some smaller local pharmacy doctors say they’re experiencing the opposite.
“The high dose has been more difficult to keep in stock. The demand is higher,” said Dr. Kacey Todd, Liberty Pharmacy. “But the shot for 65 and under, we have no problem getting that in stock.”
Some smaller pharmacy doctors say they’ve had supply and demand issues with flu shots for older people and think they’ve gone through those more quickly because of their relationships with customers.
“We can offer services some chains cant. We have curbside. We’ve gone to homes who can’t get out their home very well,” said Dr. Todd.
Doctors say they’ve seen the demand for a flu shot increase by 20-30 percent and they’ve increased ordering to try and meet needs.
“We may be smaller, but don’t forget about your local pharmacy. We may be smaller, but we still have inventory,” said Dr. Todd.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.