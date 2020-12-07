Publix running low on flu vaccines for younger people

“We entered the 2020 flu season with more vaccines than ever before in anticipation of the increased demand due to the coronavirus. Given the extent of demand, we have a limited supply of the vaccine for customers under the age of 65. Despite efforts by our pharmacy team, we are unable to obtain additional doses because manufacturers are no longer making or distributing this season’s vaccines. We understand this is not the response you were hoping for. 2020 has been an unparalleled year at every front, and we’ve worked diligently to meet the needs of our customers. We apologize for not being able to offer better news.”