Police searching for missing 75-year-old Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA has issued a missing persons alert for a 75-year-old woman from Birmingham.
Birmingham Police say Edna Grant Speed was last seen on December 6 wearing a black outfit when she left her residence. She might be traveling in a 2017 gray Honda Pilot with the tag number 1CT9491.
Speed is described as being 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Speed might have a condition that impairs her judgment.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Edna Grant Speed, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8445 or call 911.
