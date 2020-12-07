Pell City Schools moving to distance learning

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City School students will move to distance learning starting Tuesday, December 8 because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The distance learning will go from December 8 through December 18.
Pell City Schools leaders posted on Facebook, “We are unable to adequately staff our schools in person and run our bus routes, but will be able to provide instruction virtually and through paper packets. Your child’s school will be providing further specific information about instruction. We appreciate your understanding and pray you and your family stay well.”
