Northport business owner to host community drives

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season, foster families and community soup bowls could use an extra helping hand, especially at this time of year. A boutique owner in Northport is having a canned good drive for those who are hungry and putting Christmas gift baskets together for foster families.
The Make America Cute Again Boutique is having a fall craft fair this Saturday in Northport from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a two for one in that people get a chance to check out about a dozen vendors that will offer clothing, jewelry and other products and get a discount when they donate to either cause.
At this fair, people can bring non-perishable food items to help support the community soup bowl, which feeds hundreds of people in Tuscaloosa. They can also bring donations that will go towards the gift baskets that the store will be making for Tuscaloosa Angels.
This is an organization that assists foster children and their caretakers.
“We are super excited to invite people in for a fun event where they will get something out of giving as well, because we know everyone is struggling. We really want to be able to offer them a discount for being able to help and canned goods are so inexpensive, also the Tuscaloosa Angel items too,” said Make America Again Boutique furnishings and event owner Katelyn Babb.
For people who can’t make it to the fair, they can drop off donation items anytime this week at the Make America cute again boutique located at 903 Main Avenue in Northport.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.