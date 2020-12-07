Mayors of Tuscaloosa and Northport update COVID19 in both cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayors Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa and Bobby Herndon of Northport said they’re having more communication with each other about coronavirus in their respective cites.
On Monday, they explained one COVID-19 related issue that could soon be a shared problem in both cities.
“I think we’re entering probably the most dangerous period for Tuscaloosa since this began,” Mayor Maddox explained.
Maddox issued that warning during a round table coronavirus discussion hosted Monday morning by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. He added Tuscaloosa is not going to quote “shut down” as was the case earlier this year to stop coronavirus from spreading.
“I think we’re going to have to come to the table and do just a little bit more into coming weeks. It’s going to mean a little more sacrifice as well,” he continued.
Maddox cited large numbers of city employees in police, fire and other departments being out of work because of testing positive for coronavirus or possible exposures. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon cited similar concerns sharing that 20 to 25 Northport city employees were not working as a result of the illness--15 of those are in Northport Fire Rescue.
“Sometimes people just need to be reminded cause with the holiday season coming up, these family gatherings, it’s a disaster waiting to happen and we just need people to be cautious,” Herndon said.
Maddox says protecting DCH from being overrun by COVID patients and that affecting other services is his main concern.
“We’re going to act within a framework of can’t protect our, does our healthcare system need protection. And if they believe it does, this will be DCH’s call,” Mayor Maddox continued.
Monday afternoon, the city of Tuscaloosa announced that access to city buildings would be restricted starting Tuesday, December 12th. Tuesday, Northport city leaders will begin doing Public Service Announcements on social media reminding the public what they can do to stop the spread of coronavirus here in West Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.