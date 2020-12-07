Increased federal funding, decreased use gives Alabama Medicaid $178M carry forward

Prior to COVID-19, the federal government paid about 72% of Alabama Medicaid’s expenses. In response to the pandemic, that amount was increased to about 78%, Azar said. That 6.2% increase was nationwide, but it came with strings attached, she told lawmakers: A requirement that during the declared pandemic, states can’t terminate individuals from Medicaid if they were already enrolled in the program or became enrolled during the emergency period. The only way recipients can now come off of Medicaid is if they die, move out of state or voluntarily remove themselves.