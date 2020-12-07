How close is Alabama to another lockdown due to the pandemic?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As other states began to reimplement lockdown orders due to rising COVID-19 cases, Alabama was setting pandemic records, but not in a good way.
Hospitalizations were up along with cases and state health experts expected an even bigger surge in the coming weeks due to the holidays.
Governor Kay Ivey had all the power when it came to state restrictions that decision influenced by advice from the department of health.
ADPH data showed in June, the state’s percentage of positive tests was at 12.2%. By December, it was up to 12.8%. The highest percent positive the state had seen was in July at 16.8%.
Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said the state was in a worse state than it was when the pandemic began when the state was under tighter restrictions.
“We have more COVID-19 in the state of Alabama than we did then, we also have more persons in the hospital than we did at that time. We do have therapeutics now that we did not have, and I think we’ve learned more medically how to manage patients. So yes, we are in a worse state from the standpoint of disease processes,” Landers explained.
The state urged the public to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.
