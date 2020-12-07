Homewood Officer gets little boy’s bike repaired

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A great story of giving thanks to a Homewood Police Officer.
Officer Sutton helped Andrew, a student at Bryan Elementary School in Kimberly, get his new bike repaired. Andrew has cerebral palsy.
Homewood Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Sutton is a neighbor of Bryan PE Coach Recke. Sutton learned someone had given Andrew a bicycle, but the bicycle needed repairs.
Officer Sutton decided he would pay to get the bicycle fixed and he took it to Bob’s Bikes in downtown Homewood.
Officer Sutton presented the newly repaired bicycle to Andrew Monday morning.
Thank you, Officer Sutton!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.