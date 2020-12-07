First Alert for breezy and cold conditions Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We had a weak disturbance produce showers across parts of south and central Alabama yesterday. The rain is now out of here, and we are dealing with dry conditions. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 30s with some areas in the lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover across Alabama this morning, but the bulk of clouds and rain is now pushing eastward towards the East Coast. I want to give everyone a First Alert to dress up warmly today. Colder air is forecast to move into our area this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to only stay in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-20 mph, it will feel like it is in the 30s. There is a chance we could see wind gusts up to 25-30 mph in a few spots today. Make sure you secure any outdoor furniture or decorations. The good news is that we should see plenty of sunshine during the late morning and afternoon hours. Wind speeds should lower this evening and tonight giving way to cold temperatures tomorrow morning.
First Alert for Cold Temperatures Tuesday Morning: With a mostly clear sky in place, temperatures are forecast to quickly drop into the 30s tonight. I think by tomorrow morning many locations will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Just a reminder to bring the pets inside. Tuesday afternoon will give way to a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is a gradual warming trend that’s expected for the second half of this week. We’ll start Wednesday out with morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. I think we’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average as we head into Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 58°F.
Next Chance for Rain Arrives Saturday: The upcoming week should remain dry up until Friday night and into Saturday. A strong cold front is forecast to move through our area giving us a pretty good chance for scattered showers. This system is very dynamic, but I’m not expecting a lot of instability with this front. At this point, I don’t think we’ll see any strong storms with this cold front. If the forecast changes, we will let you know. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll introduce a 50-60% chance for scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. Colder air returns Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.
