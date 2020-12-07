First Alert for breezy and cold conditions Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We had a weak disturbance produce showers across parts of south and central Alabama yesterday. The rain is now out of here, and we are dealing with dry conditions. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 30s with some areas in the lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover across Alabama this morning, but the bulk of clouds and rain is now pushing eastward towards the East Coast. I want to give everyone a First Alert to dress up warmly today. Colder air is forecast to move into our area this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to only stay in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-20 mph, it will feel like it is in the 30s. There is a chance we could see wind gusts up to 25-30 mph in a few spots today. Make sure you secure any outdoor furniture or decorations. The good news is that we should see plenty of sunshine during the late morning and afternoon hours. Wind speeds should lower this evening and tonight giving way to cold temperatures tomorrow morning.