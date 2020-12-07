DCH Regional Medical Center sets record for number of coronavirus patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa set a record with having 127 patients being treated there for coronavirus Monday morning.
“As we see areas of the hospital start to fill up, we take action to try to fill up space in other areas,” according to Andy North, vice president of marketing and communications for the DCH Health System.
The hospital has exceeded a hundred people being treated for coronavirus every day since Friday. During a roundtable discussion with the mayors of Tuscaloosa and Northport, North said the hospital is using plans developed over the summer to handle this latest increase.
“Back in July and early August we had already done a lot to prepare for these changes. But now we’re even better prepared and experienced than before,” North explained.
That included bringing several commercial, portable air filtration systems to turn regular patient rooms into negative pressure isolation rooms specifically for COVID-19 patients.
“We took out some of the smaller windows in those rooms and created exhaust systems so that the air can be exhausted directly outside. And that’s created a situation where we have a bunch of rooms throughout the hospital where we can go from normal patient care to COVID patient care in a short amount of time,” North continued.
North added it’s hard to say what the hospital breaking point is in terms too many coronavirus positive patients to handle due to the hospital’s flexibility with rooms.
