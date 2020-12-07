Check-up: are state hospitals able to handle surge of COVID-19 patients?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By the first week of December, 35% of state ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, according to a state health leader, who said hospitals were holding on by a thread as hospitalizations surged.
The Alabama Hospital Association CEO, Dr. Don Williamson said it’s all about the three S’s: Space, Stuff, and Staff. Each component dictates how hospitals can handle a spike of patients.
The first S-Space for beds.
Dr. Williamson said hospitals are usually flexible with space either on or off-site and can convert any area to patient care.
“They can expand beds,” said Williamson.
The second S-Stuff, which includes items such as PPE and equipment.
“We’ve got plenty of ventilators. We have 900 ventilators available right now. PPE is never in great supply but we’re much better than we were at the beginning of the year,” he explained.
But it’s the final S-Staff, the key component to it all, was already being stretched thin.
“We’ve got some hospitals using traveling nurses from overseas,” said Williamson.
Williamson said the best solution to the issue would be to slow the spread of the virus but to cope with the surge. Next, hospitals would delay all non-emergency surgical procedures, like hip replacements, to be put on hold because the staff would be needed for COVID care. Williamson said the state was also reaching out to retired healthcare workers to see if they’d like to come back to work.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.