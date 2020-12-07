CDC: Wear masks indoors at all times, except at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC has stepped up their guidance for masks to advise wearing them indoors everywhere.
Experts say the effects of gatherings during Thanksgiving and the cold weather can make universal masking even more important.
The country has broken COVID-19 records over the past week and that’s why the CDC issued this guidance.
The CDC recommends universal mask-wearing now because its latest report states that the country is now in a phase of high level transmission.
People chose to gather on Thanksgiving and are projected to make similar choices for upcoming holidays, and that coupled with colder temperatures forcing people indoors inspired the recommendation to stay masked everywhere that is not your own home.
Experts say it’s the people who don’t feel sick who are unknowingly infecting others.
“We cannot tell by looking if someone has COVID or they don’t, so it’s safest to pretend they have it or act accordingly, it’s just better to wear a mask anytime you are indoors outside your home,” said Dr. Joy Henningsen of UAB.
She advises to make sure that the mask covers both your mouth and nose to help stop the spread.
