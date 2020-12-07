Birmingham Police looking for help in solving 10-year-old cold case murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help to solve the cold case murder of Jeffrey Wormly.
Wormly was murdered on February 10, 2010.
Investigators said officers from West Precinct responded to 3428 Willard Avenue SW on a call of a person shot at around 1:20 that day.
Officers arrived and found Jeffrey Wormley lying on his back just inside the front door of his house. He had been shot.
Witnesses said multiple gunshots were heard and a man was seen leaving and walking toward Wilson Road.
If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the murder of Jeffrey Wormly, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254- 7777.
