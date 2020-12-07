Apple invests in Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First, IBM, then Southern Company, and now Apple is the latest major company to invest in Miles College’s digital future.
Thanks to the tech giant, Miles is a community center for Coding and Creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative. The effort is designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to HBCUs and their communities. Miles Provost and Vice President Dr. Jarralynne Agee says the goal is to teach students skills that will make them attractive to employers from Apple itself to federal law enforcement.
But, if the program works as it should, according to Agee, the impact should go far beyond campus.
“We could do labs with up to 35 people at a time” says Agee. “We are connected not just to what we can do here on Miles College campus but we have access to a whole world of Apple resources”.
She says that would allow faculty to teach students, alumni, and even the surrounding community to learn coding at home. Apple has already sent the school about $100,000 in hardware from ipads to robots. Agee says Apple, in collaboration with Tennessee State University, will also be building an HBCU platform where people may be able to find apps developed by Miles students and faculty.
Apple introduced its Community Education Initiative in Birmingham earlier this year. In the last two weeks miles has announced grants from Southern Company and IBM to help it build its’ technology infrastructure, and expand its training opportunities in an effort to make students more competitive in the job market.
