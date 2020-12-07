Alabama’s face mask order set to expire December 11; Will it be extended again?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday is when Governor Ivey’s latest face mask order is set to expire. Many health leaders expect the governor will again extend the order as Alabama continues to see increases in the number of positive COVID cases and hospitalizations.
Some people may question the need for masks as we are seeing these record numbers, but doctors and disease experts said the science shows a face covering is one way to help slow the spread of the infectious disease.
Doctors continue to say wearing face coverings helps slow the spread of COVID-19. Without the mandatory face covering order, the state did see big increases early in the pandemic.
“A lot of people like to argue the masking is not helpful. It’s a lot of voodoo. I’m here to tell you the science works,” said Dr. Sara Nafziger with UAB’s Dept. of Emergency Medicine and Neurology.
Earlier this year, a UAB ENT Associate Professor conducted an experiment showing how wearing a mask can slow the spread of a large amount of the droplets out of your mouth or nose. Wearing a mask slows the spread of the disease, if you put it on properly. Make sure the mask is snug and secure over your ears and nose. Be sure it covers your mouth and chin.
If you fail to wear it properly, there is a problem.
“A mask is not optional. A mask must cover the mouth. It must cover the nose. A mask on the chin is absolutely useless,” said Dr. Don Williamson, the Executive Director of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Dr. Williamson pointed out social distancing is another key - that’s a minimum of six feet.
It will be up to Governor Ivey this week to make the final decision on extending the face mask order.
“Wearing the mask, even when I don’t want to. Even when it’s inconvenient or uncomfortable or I just don’t like wearing it. I’m doing that because I care about my neighbors,” Nafziger said.
Governor Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are expected to make an announcement about whether or not the order will be extended later this week.
