Young man shot and killed following argument in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Center Point Sunday night.
The incident occurred sometime after 9 p.m.
According to Deputy Chief David Agee, deputies arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of 2nd St NE to find a young man in his 20′s lying in the street, dead from a gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigation suggests there was an argument in the middle of the street between people who knew one another when the shooting began.
Detectives are questioning individuals at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for more updates.
