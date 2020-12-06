70-year-old woman missing in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since yesterday morning.
Marilyn Watkins is a 70-year-old white female with gray hair, blue eyes and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement
She was last seen at her home in the 200 block of County Road 267 on December 5 at 11:00 a.m.
She may be travelling in a white Infinity G37 with the Alabama tag: 32AM658.
Anyone with information about where Ms. Watkins may be is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 205-932-3205 or 911.
