Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fog with visibility less than one mile will continue through the early morning hours mainly along and north of I-20. In addition, a Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am this morning with visibility less than 1/4 mile in freezing fog for all of North Alabama. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and the potential for black ice forming on roads and bridges. If you are traveling early this morning slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for black ice, especially on bridge and overpasses.
Freezing fog can result in light icing and localized slick spots on roads and bridges. Later today an area of low pressure will bring more moisture and clouds with increasing rain chances by late this afternoon with the greatest chance for rain south of I-20 as an area of low pressure tracks along the Northern Gulf Of Mexico but even then rain will be light with the greater chance for rain coming later tonight.
Highs today will again be around 55 but much colder air arrives tomorrow. Most of the rain will move out of our region by midnight although there will be enough wrap around moisture around the area of low pressure to allow clouds to remain through the early morning hours tomorrow.
Clouds will be decreasing tomorrow with dry, colder-than-normal conditions returning through the beginning of the week with breezy northwesterly winds expected through the day Monday. With diminishing winds and cooler air overspreading the region temperatures will likely drop to near or below freezing overnight Monday and Tuesday.
Warming conditions will return by Thursday as our next weather maker moves closer approaching from the west. This will produce increasing rain chances for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.
