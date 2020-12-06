Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fog with visibility less than one mile will continue through the early morning hours mainly along and north of I-20. In addition, a Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am this morning with visibility less than 1/4 mile in freezing fog for all of North Alabama. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and the potential for black ice forming on roads and bridges. If you are traveling early this morning slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for black ice, especially on bridge and overpasses.