Pregnant woman killed in single car wreck in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in Center Point Saturday night claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to scene of a single car wreck in the 200 block of 25th Ave NE in Center Point around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The vehicle was traveling west on 25th Ave NE when it left the roadway and struck a culvert. Deputies arrived to find a male driver and a female passenger in need of medical attention. The woman was in her third trimester of pregnancy. Deputies performed CPR until she could be transported to a local hospital where she later died. The child was delivered but did not survive.
The Sheriff’s office is investigating the wreck.
