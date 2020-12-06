Pregnant woman killed in single car wreck in Center Point

Pregnant woman killed in single car wreck in Center Point
By WBRC Staff | December 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 7:54 PM

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in Center Point Saturday night claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to scene of a single car wreck in the 200 block of 25th Ave NE in Center Point around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was traveling west on 25th Ave NE when it left the roadway and struck a culvert. Deputies arrived to find a male driver and a female passenger in need of medical attention. The woman was in her third trimester of pregnancy. Deputies performed CPR until she could be transported to a local hospital where she later died. The child was delivered but did not survive.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the wreck.

