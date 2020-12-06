New bilingual COVID-19 testing site open in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is expanding COVID-19 testing to underserved communities.
In efforts to make sure people in the Hispanic community have access to COVID-19 testing, the Jefferson County Health department, Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Alabama Latino AIDS Coalition, and Alabama Regional Medical are now running a new bilingual covid-19 testing site in Homewood.
“There are pockets of the community that need perhaps more resources than others,” said Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks. “When you come to the site, someone can speak your native language immediately and you don’t have to call on a language line and try and get somebody on.”
The site is funded with left over PPE and testing kits from when the county held surge testing with the federal government. Hicks said it is being mainly run by Alabama Regional Medical.
“We called the feds up and they said that we could use the supplies for targeted testing for our Hispanic Community,” Hicks said.
Hicks said after the surge testing, the county was analyzing data and found higher positivity rates in the Hispanic and Latin X communities.
“We were seeing a positivity rate that was around 15%,” Hicks said. “When you compare it to other groups, it may have been 7 or 8% at that time, so we are talking about double the positivity rate. That just means the burden of disease is higher. We know that there is particular barriers to getting care in the Hispanic community.”
Hicks said trust of the health care system and access to care may play a factor in the higher positivity rate.
“A lot of reasons for it are things outside of that community’s control,” Hicks said. “These are things that have structurally been put in place that make it more difficult to have positive health outcomes.”
The bilingual testing site is free and open on the weekends. Hicks said the location was chosen for easy access.
“The location is kind of a multi-cultural center that people in that community easily know,” he said. “They know how to get to it. They are familiar with it, so it is not foreign territory in a sense.”
The testing site is open to everyone.
“You don’t have to only be a Spanish speaker or only be Hispanic or only be Latin Z to come to this test site,” Hicks said. “No one is going to be turned away.”
To get an appointment, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.
The site is located at 92 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.
Remaining dates are:
Dec. 12, 1 to 5 p.m.
Dec 19, 1 to 5 p.m.
