1 dead in traffic accident in Forestdale, second vehicle driver fled scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a wreck on Highway 78 near the intersection of Grandview Dr. on Saturday, December 5 at 10:02 p.m.
A vehicle traveling south on Highway 78 was struck by another vehicle causing a serious wreck.
The driver of the first vehicle was treated on the scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.
The Sheriff’s traffic accident reconstruction team is investigating the accident.
