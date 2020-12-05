St. Vincent’s offers resources for frontline health care workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health care workers across the country are under a tremendous amount of stress as they continue to help patients battling COVID-19.
That’s why St. Vincent’s Hospital is offering resources to help support them.
One of those frontline workers said he’s been working in nursing for more than 25 years and said no one in health care today has ever dealt with anything of this magnitude.
He said it’s been a difficult balance of caring for those who are sick, as well as themselves.
Nursing Director at St. Vincent’s Birmingham Charles Lacey said nursing is his calling, but the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on him.
“We’re so used to caring for people and making them better. The number of people that we’ve been unable to save - it has put us all in sort of a shock and you’re in an emotional state where you’re always questioning,” Lacey explained.
Lacey said health care workers need ways to cope after dealing with that day in and day out for the last nine months, so St. Vincent’s responded with a portal on its website to help.
“Our St. Vincent’s Foundation has worked with the health system just to be attentive to all those needs,” said Director of Ministry Formation for St. Vincent’s Ascension Betsy Pautler.
“With any needs that associates have who are impacted personally by dealing with those outside of what it’s asking to show up to continue to show up in this time of crisis,” Pautler said.
In addition to this resource, there is a call to the community to write letters and send cards of encouragement as they continue battling COVID-19.
“Everyone’s hoping that this will be over, but the reality is we have to stay here and we have to be here for our patients which is why I say the community reaching out and letting us know they’re on our side is very helpful,” Lacey said.
If you would like to show your support to the health care workers at St. Vincent’s, you can send your cards and letters to: Frontline Workers, 1130 22nd Street South, Suite 1000, Birmingham, AL 35205.
