FIRST ALERT: Fog dissipates quickly, sunny & cool day expected Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A chilly beginning for our weekend with a few areas of fog, but these areas will dissipate quickly with dry, sunny but cool conditions expected through the afternoon with highs in the 55-59-degree range.
With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing in areas to the north and east with lows around 35 further south.
Tomorrow, an area of low pressure will move toward the Lower Mississippi Valley dragging some moisture east and bringing at least a chance for a few Sunday afternoon showers, especially in areas to the south and west. Cloud cover will increase area wide with highs again near 55. Another disturbance will rotate across the area tomorrow night, which could produce a few showers south of I-20, but most areas will remain dry.
A stronger disturbance will move into the area Monday bringing breezy, colder conditions and dropping temperatures to the freezing mark or below in the predawn hours Tuesday. Temperatures will remain chilly with cool northwesterly winds through the day Tuesday with overnight lows again at or below freezing by sunrise Wednesday morning, but a warming trend begins by Wednesday afternoon with highs back around 65 again Thursday and Friday afternoon.
