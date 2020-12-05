Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening.
According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers arrived in the 500 block of 5th Street Thomas where they found a man in an alleyway suffering a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by authorities.
Officers say an argument with another person led to shots being fired.
No suspect are in custody. If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
