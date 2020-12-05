Deputies investigating after 5-year-old boy shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a 5-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in Jefferson County overnight.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue around 1:20 a.m. early Saturday morning.
When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy being treated for a gunshot wound by paramedics.
Deputies say the incident was called in by the victim’s brother.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident.
