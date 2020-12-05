Auburn falls to No. 5 Texas A&M 31-20 in final home game of season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was the Tigers’ final home game of the season The Aggies’ defense put pressure on Bo Nix and the Tigers’ offense. The Tigers finished with 340 total yards of offense.
Nix finished the day with 144 passing yards but was sacked twice.
The Aggies were the first to strike. Quarterback Kellen Mond connects with tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the corner for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Aggies had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Tigers got on the scoreboard when kicker Anders Carlson made a 37 yard field goal.
Auburn would add more points to the board in the second quarter. Nix showed that he can use his legs, escaping and taking the ball to the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Tigers had the lead 10-7. However, Texas A&M would answer back.
With seconds left in the second quarter, Mond found the endzone for a one-yard touchdown.
The Aggies regained the lead 14-10 heading into halftime.
The Tigers would reclaim the lead in the beginning of the third quarter. Nix makes his way to the endzone for a three-yard touchdown. The second time he would find the endzone in the game.
Auburn would extend their lead. With over four minutes left to play in the third quarter, Carlson makes a 24-yard field goal.
The Tigers were in the lead 20-14 heading into the final quarter of the game.
However, the Aggies wouldn’t take long to answer in the fourth quarter. With over 13 minutes left to play in the game, Mond finds Wydermyer for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Aggies regained the lead 21-20.
The Aggies would add more points to the board when running back Ainias Smith ran the ball four-yards for a touchdown.
With over a minute left to play, Texas A&M kicker Seth Small would make a 32-yard field goal.
The Aggies won the game 31-20.
The Tigers are now 5-4 this season. Next week, they head on the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
