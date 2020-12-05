ADPH explains importance of vaccination card

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. health officials say everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a vaccination card to keep.
Alabama’s Department of Public Health says that they’ll also have a digital record.
Dr. Karen Landers said these cards are primarily a reminder system for people who have received the first dose of the vaccine so they know when they need to get the second dose.
She said the state will also be recording each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in its electronic registry.
That way, even if you don’t have or lose your physical documentation, the state will have it.
“And one of the reasons that’s important is that persons need to received their second dose on time, but another reason is that persons could be vaccinated at one site and then go to a different site. And this may be more applicable with the general public,” Dr. Landers said. “And we want to make sure we continue to use the same product as products are not interchangeable.”
Dr. Landers said your information is always confidential.
She also wanted to remind you that the Alabama Department of Public Health is not requiring you to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
